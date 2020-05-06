Personal Finance

What to know about mortgage forbearance amid the pandemic

By Heather Grubola
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With so many people suddenly unemployed, an estimated 4 million American homeowners have put their mortgage payments on pause. The new concern is how lenders will require repayment post-pandemic.

"It's a bit of a tough circumstance to be honest," said landlord Ed Edge.

Like so many homeowners, Edge, of West Philadelphia, put a pause on paying his mortgage. The CARES Act provides for a one-year mortgage forbearance for federally backed loans.

"Meaning 70% of American borrowers can defer their mortgage payments for up to 12 months without late fees or penalties," said Christina Tetreault, Consumer Reports Manager of Financial Policy. "For the other 30% of borrowers, the services are making relief available. In any case, consumers should contact their borrower.. they're required to contact their borrower if they want to take advantage of these relief programs."

But a warning: "Every single homeowner who's going through hardship right now should read the fine print," said Edge.

Edge does not have a federally backed loan but did get a 6-month forbearance.

"However at the end of those six months, all of those payments I haven't made are due," he said.

And at the end of any forbearance period, lenders can start charging late fees, put a black mark on your credit, and begin foreclosure proceedings.

So here's what experts say you need to know:

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have now clarified balloon payments will not be required of their borrowers.

"So the crucial thing to remember is that consumers who are able to get help, under the CARES Act, which applies to federally backed loans, are not required to repay their skipped payments in one lump sum," said Tetreault.

And even for borrowers like Edge, there is hope many banks are also making repayment plans available, you just have to push for them.

"Such as tacking the skipped payments onto the end of the loan or paying a little bit more per month," said Tetreault.

For some, a mortgage modification may also be an option.

No matter who your lender is call now to understand your options and to get your repayment plan in writing as soon as possible.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financephiladelphiacoronavirushomefinanceconsumer
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen driving recklessly caused deadly crash on I-76: Police
Murphy extends public health emergency for 30 days
Pa. researcher on verge of 'significant' COVID-19 findings killed
Missing Pa. boy who took parents' minivan spotted in Va.
ER nurse serving meals to community in free time
Man dies after shooting outside Acme in Northern Liberties
888 more COVID-19 cases in Pa., 94 new deaths
Show More
Local twins start 3 Dollar Challenge for COVID-19 relief
New twist on plasma treatment could be ready by summer's end
Some NJ beach towns to allow rentals after Memorial Day
National nurses day celebrates frontline healthcare workers
Coronavirus pandemic continues reshaping the world of retail
More TOP STORIES News