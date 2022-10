Firefighters worked for over two hours before getting the flames under control.

Nine families were displaced in a South Jersey apartment complex fire Friday night.

PINE HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Nine families were displaced in a South Jersey apartment complex fire Friday night.

The 3-alarm fire broke out just before midnight on the 200 block of West Branch Avenue in Pine Hill.

Firefighters worked for over two hours before getting the flames under control.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

The American Red Cross is assisting 23 people of 9 families.

Investigators are still looking into what may have sparked the fire.