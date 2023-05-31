Large 3-alarm junkyard fire erupts in Philadelphia

Emergency crews in Philadelphia are on the scene of a large 3-alarm fire.

The blaze was first reported before 3 p.m.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Emergency crews in Philadelphia are on the scene of a large 3-alarm fire.

Flames erupted in a commercial building on the 2200 block of Fraley Street in the Wissinoming neighborhood of the city.

The blaze was first reported before 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health is warning residents to avoid the area or stay indoors due to the large amounts of smoke.

Officials have been dispatched to assess the air quality in the area.

There is no further information on the fire at this time.

Stay with Action News for more updates as this story develops.