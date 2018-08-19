Fire damages restaurant in Stone Harbor

STONE HARBOR, N.J. (WPVI) --A late night fire damaged a Japanese restaurant at the Jersey Shore.
Investigators say this could have been a lot worse.
The fire sprinkler activated, helping knock down a kitchen fire at Water Lily in Stone Harbor.
The restaurant is located on the 9700 block of 3rd Avenue.
Firefighters from several departments eventually put out the fire.
The restaurant was not open when the fire started.
No injuries were reported.
