1 hurt, 10 displaced in South Philadelphia fire: Officials

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia firefighters are investigating a fire that left one man injured in South Philadelphia.

The fire happened Saturday morning on the 1800 block of South 8th Street.


Officials say firefighters arrived at the scene with heavy smoke conditions showing from a three-story row home.

Firefighters rescued a man from the burning rowhome, officials say.

The victim, whose identity remains unknown, was rushed to the hospital suffering from smoke inhalation and is listed in critical condition.


The Red Cross has assisted at least 10 people who were displaced by the fire.

There is no word yet on what may have sparked the blaze.
