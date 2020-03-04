Fire forces residents from Camden County apartment complex

MOUNT EPHRAIM, New Jersey (WPVI) -- People were forced from a burning apartment building in Mount Ephraim, Camden County.

The fire started inside the Willow Glen Apartments on the 200 block of South Black Horse Pike around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Crews were able to get the fire under control and contain it to one apartment.

No injuries were reported.

The fire marshal is investigating a cause of the fire.
