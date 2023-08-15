Jersey shore lifeguards donating money to help Maui residents

As first responders, the Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol felt it was their duty to help out four lifeguards in Maui who have lost their homes.

WILDWOOD CREST, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The wildfires in Maui, Hawaii are now considered the deadliest in modern U.S. history.

More than 90 people have died, and that number is expected to rise.

Hawaii's governor said the damage is estimated to be nearly $6 billion.

Right now, Pennsylvania rescue crews are on the scene assisting in the search while people here in the tri-state find other ways to help. That includes lifeguards at the Jersey shore.

"It seems unreal but it is very real there are many people affected. It would be in effect the amount of half of this island burning to the ground," said Ronnie Ayres of West Wildwood.

Ayres lived in Maui for 15 years. As a current lifeguard with the Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol, he felt an urgency to raise money.

"Our responsibility as lifeguards is to protect life in the ocean," said Ayres.

Ayres is urging people to donate to a GoFundMe set up by the Maui Lifeguard Association. His chief says he's on board with the plan.

"You know we're all in here so we feel like we're lifesavers and they're lifesavers, and if the same thing had happened to us I'm sure they'd tried to help us out," said Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol Chief Bud Johnson.

Especially since his son lives on the north side of the island. It means a lot to him that the beach patrol is doing what they can to help.

"Super stoked that everybody back home is so interested and so, you know, on board to help and it's amazing. You know Maui is such a tiny island out here and really far from New Jersey," said Matt Johnson of Paia, Maui.