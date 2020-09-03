More than a dozen impacted by New Castle, Delaware fire

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- A two-alarm fire forced more than a dozen people from their homes in New Castle, Delaware on Thursday morning.
The flames broke out in a commercial building, with apartments above, on the 300 block of Bay West Boulevard at about 1:50 a.m., investigators said.
Residents gathered outside as crews brought the flames under control.
One firefighter suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene, authorities said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
