2 children rescued from burning Lehigh Valley home, firefighter injured

HELLERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters raced into a burning home in the Lehigh Valley to rescue two children who were trapped inside.
It happened around 1 a.m. Friday on the 600 block of Linden Avenue in Hellertown, Northampton County.
The Action Cam was there as fire crews carried one victim out in a stretcher.
A firefighter cradled another child as they escaped by a ladder.
The young victims were taken to the hospital. Their conditions have not been released.
A firefighter was also injured battling the blaze.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
