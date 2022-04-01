2 children rescued from burning Lehigh Valley home, firefighter injured

HELLERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters raced into a burning home in the Lehigh Valley to rescue two children who were trapped inside.It happened around 1 a.m. Friday on the 600 block of Linden Avenue in Hellertown, Northampton County.The Action Cam was there as fire crews carried one victim out in a stretcher.A firefighter cradled another child as they escaped by a ladder.The young victims were taken to the hospital. Their conditions have not been released.A firefighter was also injured battling the blaze.The cause of the fire is under investigation.