Fire damages multiple homes on 15th street in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fire damaged multiple homes in South Philadelphia Tuesday night.

The blaze broke out around 11:20 p.m. on the 1600 block of South 15th Street.

Fire crews arrived to find fire and smoke coming from the rear deck of the row house.

Two neighboring homes also suffered smoke and water damage.

Officials said everyone was able to evacuate and there were no injuries reported.

There is no word on what caused the fire at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south philadelphiafirehouse fire
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen sleeping on sofa shot by someone on porch, police say
Local school districts debate options to reopen
'I'm mad as hell:' Carney wants Delaware taken off of NJ list
Teen sexually assaulted teen at Wilmington park: Police
Philly River Stroll to open this week
AccuWeather Alert: Heat Advisory Today, Severe Storms Possible
Pennsbury High School's class of 2020 celebrates graduation
Show More
South Jersey respiratory therapist beats COVID-19
Getting help with college financial aid
'Exeter Sully:' Young pilot called hero for emergency landing on Route 422
Woman's body found in trunk of car in West Philly: Police
Morning Moms & Dads: Alisha VanBernum & Chad Moroz
More TOP STORIES News