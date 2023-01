Crews on scene say the home appeared to be vacant.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fire broke out in a Kensington row home on Saturday night.

It started around 11:30 p.m. on the 3100 block of Weymouth Street.

Firefighters controlled the fire after about 20 minutes.

It's unclear how the fire started.

There was no word on any injuries.