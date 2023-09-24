Firefighter injured while investigating underground electrical issue at Dunkin' in Camden County

The firefighter was transported to Cooper Hospital for his injuries.

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Camden County firefighter was injured on Sunday while investigating an incident involving an underground electrical issue at a Dunkin'.

Officials in Camden said one firefighter sustained non-life-threatening injuries when he came in contact with an electrical box at a Dunkin' on the unit block of South Broadway Street.

According to officials, an underground conduit became energized and caused a power surge. That caused an electrical panel at the Dunkin' to explode.

The face plate blew off of that panel, striking the firefighter.

No further information has been released on this incident.

PSE &G is investigating at the scene.