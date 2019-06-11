Firefighters battle blaze at Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Firefighters battled a blaze at the Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery on Monday night.

It happened near the 3000 block of Pennrose Avenue in South Philadelphia.

Firefighters were called there just after 7:30 p.m. for black smoke showing from the refinery.

"At approximately 7:20 pm, a fire occurred at the Philadelphia Energy Solutions Refinery Complex, with visible black smoke. PES emergency responders and the Philadelphia Fire Department were immediately engaged and the fire was quickly contained and safely extinguished. There were no injuries or offsite impacts as a result of this incident," said Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery in a statement.

No word on what caused the blaze and no injuries have been reported.

Officials tell Action News the fire was brought under control around 8:30 p.m.
