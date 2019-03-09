Firefighters battle house fire in Blackwood, New Jersey

BLACKWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) -- Raging flames destroyed a South Jersey home overnight.Viewer video shows the scene in the Blackwood section of Gloucester Township.Flames shot through the roof of the home on the unit block of Evergreen Avenue.Crews had to fight the fire from cranes and break through second-story windows to get it under control.The home was for sale, so no one was living there at the time.But authorities are calling the fire suspicious.-----