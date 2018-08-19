Firefighters battle junkyard blaze in Frankford; rail service suspended in the area

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A junkyard caught fire in the city's Frankford section Sunday night.

It happened just after 7 p.m. near the intersection of Torresdale and Adams avenues.

Smoke could be seen around the area as the fire raged on.

SEPTA suspended the Trenton and Chestnut Hill East Regional Rail lines as the tracks run close to the location of the fire.

Amtrak also suspended all service traveling through Philadelphia as firefighters continue to battle the blaze.

***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***

