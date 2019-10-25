Firefighters help residents out of burning building in Lehigh Co.

EMMAUS, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters helped residents out of a burning apartment complex in Emmaus, Lehigh County.
Flames broke out around midnight Friday at the Mill Run Apartments on the 200 block of Powder Mill Lane.
The fire was reported in a first floor apartment.
Smoke spread throughout the three-story building.
Several people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
A cause is under investigation.
