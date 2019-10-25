Firefighters help residents out of burning building in Lehigh Co.

EMMAUS, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters helped residents out of a burning apartment complex in Emmaus, Lehigh County.

Flames broke out around midnight Friday at the Mill Run Apartments on the 200 block of Powder Mill Lane.



The fire was reported in a first floor apartment.

Smoke spread throughout the three-story building.



Several people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

A cause is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
emmaus boroughlehigh countyfireapartment firefirefighters
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man survives being shot 15 times in Kensington
Suspect in custody in 11-month-old's shooting; family speaks out
Man allegedly grabs child, 12, walking home from school: Police
Woman suing Habitat for Humanity after home burns down
Gabe Kapler, Larry Bowa react to Phillies hiring of Joe Girardi
Philadelphia police chief inspector arrested on sex assault charges
Halloween display turns home entrance into Cookie Monster
Show More
Fmr. firefighter, deputy rescue woman from submerged car
Workers who prepare food for airlines protest at Philly airport
2 vandalize Little Stone House in Doylestown
Hard Rock's guitar-shaped hotel opens in Florida
Mack Trucks, union reach agreement to end strike
More TOP STORIES News