fire

Firefighters rescue man from burning Roxborough home

EMBED <>More Videos

Firefighters rescue man from burning Roxborough home: as seen on Action News at 6 a.m., March 17, 2019

ROXBOROUGH (WPVI) -- Firefighters had to rescue a young man from a house fire in the Roxborough section of the city Sunday morning.

The fire broke out around 4:40 a.m. on the 500 block of Fairway Terrace.

When crews arrived they found flames shooting out of the front bedroom on the second floor of the home.

They were told someone was trapped inside.

Firefighters pulled a 25-year-old man from the second floor.

Officials said the 25-year-old was revived by emergency personnel on the front lawn and then transported to Einstein Medical Center in serious condition.

A 51-year-old man and a 24-year-old female who lived in the adjoining twin home suffered from smoke inhalation and were also taken to Einstein Medical Center in stable condition.

The fire was placed under control around 5:05 a.m.

Officials from the Department of Licenses and Inspections were contacted due to an unstable roof at the scene.

The Philadelphia Fire Marshall's office is investigating.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
philadelphia newsphilly newsrescuefire
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Long road to recovery for injured firefighter
Flames tear through Bethlehem, Pa. home
Firefighter falls through floor battling blaze in Del.
3 people escape Germantown house fire
TOP STORIES
Did Biden slip and say he's running for president at Del. fundraiser?
Vigil held at Love Park for New Zealand shooting victims
Search for missing endangered woman in Philadelphia
1 dead, 3 wounded in residential speakeasy shooting in Camden
5 hospitalized after fire breaks out in Wynnefield home
AccuWeather: Sunny And Cool
The Delaware Valley celebrates St. Patrick's Day with several parades
Show More
Mother wants son's killer brought to justice
Police: Manhunt underway for husband of murdered woman in N.C.
Fire chief hurt after pickup truck crashes into Berks Co. building
Drunk driving suspected in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
1 hospitalized after 2 vehicles collide in Camden
More TOP STORIES News