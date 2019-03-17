Firefighters rescue man from burning Roxborough home

ROXBOROUGH (WPVI) -- Firefighters had to rescue a young man from a house fire in the Roxborough section of the city Sunday morning.The fire broke out around 4:40 a.m. on the 500 block of Fairway Terrace.When crews arrived they found flames shooting out of the front bedroom on the second floor of the home.They were told someone was trapped inside.Firefighters pulled a 25-year-old man from the second floor.Officials said the 25-year-old was revived by emergency personnel on the front lawn and then transported to Einstein Medical Center in serious condition.A 51-year-old man and a 24-year-old female who lived in the adjoining twin home suffered from smoke inhalation and were also taken to Einstein Medical Center in stable condition.The fire was placed under control around 5:05 a.m.Officials from the Department of Licenses and Inspections were contacted due to an unstable roof at the scene.The Philadelphia Fire Marshall's office is investigating.