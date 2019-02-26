Firefighting foam surrounds N.J. pizza shop, 1 injured in fire

RIVERSIDE, N.J. (WPVI) --
Firefighters used a large amount of foam to extinguish a fire at a pizza parlor in Burlington County that injured one person.

The fire started around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday at Milanese Pizza on the unit block of St. Miheil Drive in Riverside.

Arriving firefighters were met with flames showing from the rear of the building.

They used foam and water to get control of the blaze.

The building has the pizza parlor on the first floor and apartments above.

One person inside suffered burns and was taken to the Temple Burn Center. There is no word on the person's condition.

A cause of the fire is under investigation.
