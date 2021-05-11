firefly music festival

Firefly releases 2021 festival lineup: Billie Eilish, Lizzo, The Killers, Tame Impala

Firefly 2021 takes place between Sept. 23 and 26.
By
Firefly releases 2021 festival lineup: Billie Eilish, Lizzo

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Billie Eilish, The Killers, Tame Impala and Lizzo are all headlining this year's Firefly lineup.

The four-day music festival in Delaware is returning after being canceled last year because of the pandemic.

It will take place Sept. 23-26 at the Woodlands in Dover.

The 2021 lineup features more than 120 bands across seven stages.

Other performers include Megan Thee Stallion, Cage the Elephant, Wiz Khalifa, Roddy Ricch, Diplo, Portugal. The Man, Glass Animals, Phoebe Bridgers, Nelly, Blackbear, Taking Back Sunday and Machine Gun Kelly.



General Admission passes start at $299, VIP costs $699 and Super VIP passes are at $2,499.

Pre-sale begins Friday at 10 a.m. Any remaining passes go on sale Monday, May 17 at 10 a.m.

You can register for early access at https://fireflyfestival.com/.

