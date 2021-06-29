Fireworks supply shortage affecting Delaware Valley stores ahead of July 4th

LANSDALE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Customers are encouraged to buy fireworks early due to a supply shortage affecting shipment of fireworks across the country.Bryan Williams, manager of Phantom Fireworks, said the low supply is due to production shortages and delays overseas."Shipping containers availability has been pretty scarce. That translates into us being able to get less product in time for our busiest time," Williams said.He said the 4th of July is the busiest holiday for fireworks and that demand is expected to be higher this year."The amount of people coming in is definitely comparable to last year, of which last year was the largest fireworks season we've ever seen," Williams said.The locations will be open later and are offering seasonal bonuses to new employees."Oh yeah, absolutely, we're hiring," Williams said.Demand is up and so are injuries.The latest information from the Consumer Product Safety Commission shows that sparklers, like the ones you hold in your hands, are linked to the main cause of injury for children under five. And those reloadable shells, the ones that shoot out of tubes, are connected to injuries for adults 25 to 44 years old.The Pennsylvania Fire Commissioner recommends:- Never allow children to play with fireworks, even sparklers, which can burn at temperatures of at least 1,200 degrees.- Only allow adults to light fireworks one at a time, then quickly back away- Keep a bucket of water or garden hose nearby in case of a fire.- Never pick up or try to relight fireworks that have not fully ignited.- Be sensitive of neighbors and their pets, particularly if military veterans live nearby.