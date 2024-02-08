15-year-old charged with murder in shooting of teen at Delaware County corner store

DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A 15-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder in Delaware County on Wednesday.

Samir Austin is accused of shooting another 15-year-old with a gun he bought online, police say.

Authorities believe Austin fired shots into a corner store in Darby, Pennsylvania on Monday afternoon.

He was arrested on Tuesday, just 16 hours after the shooting.

An 18-year-old was also injured by the gunfire.

Investigators in Delaware County say Ausrin bought the untraceable weapon as a kit gun, assembling it with the specific intent to kill.

Prosecutors say they are trying Austin as an adult for this crime.