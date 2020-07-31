First ever Ummah shop celebrates largest holiday in Islam for Philadelphia Muslim community

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's the first-ever Ummah Shop inside a gallery at 9th and Spring Garden. Muslim vendors encouraging everyone to support Muslim owned businesses.It's only Friday, July 31, in celebration of Eid al-Adah. The second of two holidays in Islam."We celebrate by giving back to the community, we celebrate by through prayer, we celebrate by bringing our families together and it's really the largest holiday we have in Islam," said Ummah Shop founder Sherrima Sharif.Philadelphia has one largest Muslim communities in the country. The Ummah Shop is the first time in 2020 many have seen each other.Originally, this celebration was set for April after the first holiday the eid following Ramadan.But the COVID-19 pandemic postponed everything."We were quarantined the entire time, so that is typically a time the community comes together to pray," said Sharif. "To eat, to fast and we haven't seen anybody. All the mosques have been closed."Kaboobesh in University City is also celebrating the eid.People can come and enjoy traditional Halal meat. Everything from lamb, beef and chicken.The owners who are from Pakistan say the restaurant offers outdoor dining and lots of tasty dishes."The meat is a big item we have to eat meat if you can and that is what we serve here," said owner Asad Grumman.On one of the holiest days for Muslims, the community still makes it a point to celebrate while properly social distancing.