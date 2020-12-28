First responders among 1st In Montgomery County to receive COVID vaccine

NARBERTH, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- On Monday, members of the Narberth Ambulance Squad were among the first to receive Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in Montgomery County.A few more steps in the right direction, officials say, as vaccinations were administered to emergency medical service providers in the area.Dr. Valerie Arkoosh, Chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners says it's only right that the first people offered access to the vaccine in Montgomery County be the paramedics and EMTs who are at risk of exposure on a routine basis."These folks have continuously gone into home after home, and facility after facility to safely transport individuals with the coronavirus to our local hospitals," said Arkoosh.Among those vaccinated was Lt. Joe Yochim from Narberth Ambulance."Getting this today, I feel a little more comfortable going into someone's house that may or may not have the virus if it's unknown," said Yochim. "I got a two-year-old at home. I love her to death, and I don't want to bring that home to her, nor do I want to bring it home to my wife. So, that's why I decided to get it and do it publically."Two vaccines currently have been authorized with emergency use.But there are three more vaccines officials say that have entered phase three trials in the U.S.