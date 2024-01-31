Fit Academy's 6-step plan to crush your fitness goals in 2024 and beyond

We get six tips for sticking to your wellness goals from Osayi Osunde, former NFL player and owner of Fit Academy.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Osayi Osunde is the owner of Fit Academy in Brewerytown.

The studio specializes in High-Intensity Interval Training or HIIT workouts, and right now he's running a New Year, new you program.

It runs six weeks and includes unlimited classes.

The offer is meant to combat Ditch Resolutions Day, on January 17th, the date by which most people have done just that.

Osunde, a captain of the football team at Villanova University who went on to play for the Green Bay Packers, started offering Art Museum workouts about a decade ago, before opening his own gym in Brewerytown in late 2016.

He gave us 6 tips for sticking to your wellness goals.

Have a Fitness Plan

Find a workout you enjoy

Focus on your nutrition

Find an accountability partner who will work out with you

Get yourself in the proper mindset; you have to truly want change.

Create a routine that involves making a habit of tips 1-5

Fit Academy | Facebook | Instagram

1363 N 31st Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19121