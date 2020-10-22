South Philadelphia suspect followed man for blocks before shooting him: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect they say followed a man for several blocks before shooting him.The shooting happened around 1 p.m. on Sept. 1 on the 1400 block of Fitzwater Street in South Philadelphia.Police said the 42-year-old victim was shot once in the thigh. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.The suspect was recorded by cameras at Broad and Fitzwater and then on the 1300 block of Bainbridge Street fleeing from the scene.Anyone with information should call South Detective Division at 215-686-3013/3014.