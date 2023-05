A flag ceremony was held in Atlantic County on Friday to pay tribute to fallen veterans around the area.

A memorial wreath was laid, and thousands of flags were planted at grave sites on Friday afternoon.

ESTELL MANOR, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A flag ceremony was held in Atlantic County on Friday to pay tribute to fallen veterans around the area.

The 38th annual Veterans Memorial Program in Estell Manor was hosted at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery.

A memorial wreath was laid, and thousands of flags were planted at grave sites on Friday afternoon.

Vietnam veteran and Atlantic County Services Officer Robert Frolow was the keynote speaker at the event.