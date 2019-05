ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Flames and heavy smoke poured from a home in Atlantic City Monday night.The fire broke out around 10:40 p.m. on the 100 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue.Firefighters said they arrived to find the three-story end unit fully ablaze.Officials said the house next door also suffered water and smoke damage.So far, there is no word on a cause.No one was injured in the blaze.