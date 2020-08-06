City opens information centers to aid those impacted by flooding

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia will open two information centers Thursday to help people in neighborhoods hard hit by flooding during Isaias.

The centers will open at 78th and Mercury streets in the Eastwick section and at the Engine 12 firehouse on Main Street in Manayunk.

Representatives from the Office of Emergency Management, 311, and CLIP will be present at the centers handing out Red Cross kits and supplies to residents impacted by the massive flooding that deluged streets and the surrounding homes.

Portions of Main Street in Manayunk flooded after Schuylkill River crests following Isaias



More than 100 people were rescued in Eastwick alone.

"My house is flooded": Residents in Philadelphia's Eastwick section spent Tuesday night cleaning up after severe flooding left their neighborhood underwater.



As cleanup continues, Philadelphia's Fire Commissioner Adam Theil warned people to be careful, pointing out that the mud and the water could be contaminated.

"You can actually smell the water, and some of the hydrocarbons that are in there, so please be careful over the next several days as folks return to their homes," said Theil. "If you smell gas, if you think your electrical system has been affected by flooding, please call 911."

Both information centers will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.

