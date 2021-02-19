Arts & Entertainment

Disney+ new family film 'Flora & Ulysses' features breakout star from NJ

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you're looking for a family film that's funny, inspiring and full of hope, Disney+ just debuted its latest superhero comedy "Flora and Ulysses."

I had a chance to chat with the cast about the film and its unexpected hero, a squirrel named Ulysses.

The film is based on the children's novel of the same name and stars a young, breakout star from New Jersey.

Matilda Lawler, 12, wants you to know that this film, its optimism and its focus on family, are just what we need right now.

"I think the message is so great," Lawler says. "I think something the world needs right now is hope."

"I really am excited for people to see Matilda in this movie," says Ben Schwartz, who plays Flora's father, George. "It's like you can't stop watching her."

My 7-year-old daughter had this question for Lawler: Which scene or part did you find the most challenging?

"Good question," Lawler replied. "I'd say the most challenging part of the whole project was working with the squirrel that wasn't there, because the squirrel is CGI. It was really difficult because a lot of the times there was nothing there."

Schwartz says even though Ulysses is a small squirrel, he's big on inspiration - and superpowers.

"I know how hard it is right now to believe in anything," Schwartz says. "You're going to have bad days. It's okay to have bad days. My character uses his family, he uses his child to find hope."

Alyson Hannigan plays mom Phyllis, who is also in a major slump.

"Even when things are overwhelming and dark, you really do need to have hope," Hannigan says.

The message: find the unexpected superheroes around us.

"I think this will be a great thing to be coming out right now," Lawler says. "It's a great movie for people to watch as a family and it has a great message."

"Flora and Ulysses" is streaming on Disney+ right now.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentphiladelphiaentertainmentmoviedisneydisney+ streaming service
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
House Democrats unveil full $1.9 trillion stimulus bill
Vaccine sites coping with winter weather, delayed shipments
Adam Schefter breaks down Wentz & Pederson's strained relationship
AccuWeather: Lingering Snow Showers Move Out, Black Ice Overnight
Malcolm Kenyatta enters Pennsylvania's 2022 Senate race
DeSean Jackson released by the Eagles: Sources
'You're Still My Hero:' Wentz's positive impact on Eagles fans
Show More
FEMA to open mass vaccination site at Pa. Convention Center
Woman says she was fired from server job over COVID vaccine
Ted Cruz calls trip to Cancun a 'mistake' in one-on-one interview
Pa. man charged with firing into Montco Democratic office
Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West
More TOP STORIES News