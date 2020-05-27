Coronavirus

Pennsylvania swim clubs, day camps prepare to reopen

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Local Pennsylvania swim clubs are preparing to open June 5 when all counties in the Commonwealth are expected to enter the yellow phase.

Flourtown Swim Club will open June 5 with restrictions in place. They are following state, CDC and Pool and Camp Associations guidance.

The club's day camp, which runs from 2 to 8 weeks, will begin on time, on June 15. Officials said they were preparing and laying out an outline.

READ MORE: Gov. Wolf anticipates Philadelphia and surrounding counties to be in yellow phase of reopening plan by June 5
Gov. Wolf announced Friday that several more central Pennsylvania counties will move to the yellow phase next week, and the Philadelphia region may follow soon after.



"Ten campers or less, have hand sanitizing stations around the camp in many spots, emphasize handwashing, social distancing and all the things that are necessary to keep campers safe and our staff safe," said Danny Collins, the camp director.

Some of the guidance released by Governor Tom Wolf include: indoor & outdoor activities permitted, social distancing, limited mixing of kids, same groups of children/staff, face coverings for staff only.

Collins says they will require masks on campers.

READ Governor Wolf's guidance on Summer Recreation, Camps and Pools.



