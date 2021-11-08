Expect these changes at the 2022 Philadelphia Flower Show

Guests will have the option to purchase a ticket for a specific date or, for additional flexibility, upgrade their ticket for the ability to visit any day.

Specific timed sessions will not be implemented.

Parking - Flower Show guests will have several options for official Flower Show parking close to FDR Park. Parking lots across the street from FDR Park at the NovaCare Center as well as at Citizens Bank Park and the Wells Fargo Center will have plenty of parking spaces for guests. Increased staffing and volunteers located within and outside of parking facilities will be available to assist guests with parking and Show-related questions. Additional digital billboards and directional signage will better guide guests to parking lots, courtesy shuttles, and the Flower Show ticket gate inside of FDR Park.

Courtesy Shuttles - Courtesy shuttles will be provided from all Flower Show parking lots to the Flower Show ticket gate inside of FDR Park.

Public Transportation - Public transportation is a great, green, and easy option to get to the Flower Show! A courtesy shuttle stop will be available to pick up guests near SEPTA's NRG station with drop off at the Flower Show ticket gate inside of FDR Park.

Lines - Two paved pathways (including an ADA accessible walkway) have been created to expedite guest passage to the Flower Show ticket gate. Additional staff and volunteers will be placed along entrance paths to provide information and assist guests with questions.

A re-imagined Show layout for 2022 will focus on creating a vibrant, blooming path where visitors will experience spectacular floral and garden displays filled with bold color and dramatic beauty.

Several additional experiences tailored to families, food lovers, and plant enthusiasts will be included throughout the Show.

Shuttles - ADA accessible shuttles will be provided from all official Flower Show parking lots and the SEPTA NRG station with drop off at the Flower Show ticket gate.

Mobility Equipment Rental - An additional location for mobility equipment rental will be located near the FDR Park entrance. If picking up mobility equipment at this new location, it is approximately 3 minutes to the Flower Show ticket gate.

Accessibility throughout Show - Throughout the Show, visitor paths will have more pronounced and visible accessible entry points and thoroughfares. Additional ramps and accessible entry points to Show designs and features will be implemented throughout. Volunteer Access Ambassadors will again be onsite to assist guests. Flower Show venue maps will delineate ADA ramps and restroom locations.

Heat Alleviation - Additional shaded seating areas will be incorporated throughout the Show grounds. Additionally, water misters will be utilized in the event of extreme heat.

Ticket Re-entry Based on Weather Events - Inclement weather events will be communicated to all guests via PHS Flower Show social media channels and will also be communicated via the guest email address used to purchase tickets. Guests will be provided details about Show re-entry as soon as it is deemed safe for guests, staff, and other Show visitors to re-enter Show grounds.

Flexible ticket upgrade will allow the ability to visit on any day.

Water - Complimentary water refill stations will be located throughout the Show and will be available dependent upon the City of Philadelphia's Department of Health restrictions pertaining to COVID-19. Guests are encouraged to bring pre-filled, re-usable water bottles.

Dietary Considerations - A variety of menu options will be offered to suit a range of dietary considerations including gluten free, vegan, and vegetarian options.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society has announced changes for the 2022 Philadelphia Flower Show based on feedback from visitors.Officials say timed tickets will no longer be sold.Guests will be able to purchase a ticket for a specific date or upgrade to one that's good for any day.Organizers say they've reimagined the layout as well. There will also be more shaded seating and water misters to help guests beat the heat.The show runs from June 11 to 19 at FDR Park. Tickets go on sale next month.