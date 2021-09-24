Food truck business is booming for former Delaware trooper.

Newport, Del -- Joey Thuet, a retired Delaware state trooper, says his customers are a blessing to his whole team.He started Joey T's food truck about six months ago and business is booming. He figured with his time off, what better time to open up a food truck.He sells breakfast food; sausage, egg, and cheese sandwiches are his most popular item."Sometimes they tell me I'm making them gain weight, and I tell them don't blame us, don't blame Joey T's on your addiction," said Thuet.1401 East Newport Pike, Newport, Del.