LesbiVeggies, The Tasty, Conscious Cultures Creamery add to Philly's growing vegan scene

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Plant-based dining options are growing in the region with a new cafe, diner and company making vegan cheese.

LesbiVeggies is bringing healthy, vegan and gluten-free fare to Audubon, New Jersey. Owner Brennah Lambert is on a mission to make good for you food that tastes good, too.

LesbiVeggies | Facebook | Instagram
112 W Merchant St, Audubon, NJ 08106
856-323-8458

Want to indulge? The Tasty in South Philadelphia serves up all your favorite diner comfort foods in a meat-free way. Think tofu scramble, coconut bacon, tempeh cheesesteaks and egg-free waffles, pancakes and French toast.

The Tasty | Instagram | call ahead and pickup-only

1401 S. 12th Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19147
267-457-5670

Finally, if you want to try vegan but can't give up the cheese?

Stephen Babaki has converted a walk-in freezer inside the Bok Building into a vegan cheese cave called Conscious Cultures Creamery. There's no brick and mortar or online retail but follow Conscious Cultures on Instagram to see the many places you can find Babaki's vegan cheese including: Philly Foodworks, Herman's Coffee, Weavers Way, Kimberton Whole Foods, Crust Vegan Bakery & 20th Street Pizza (vegan pizzeria)

Conscious Cultures Creamery | Instagram
