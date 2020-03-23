Food & Drink

4 pizza spots that are perfect takeout options

By Timothy Walton
Pizza and beer is the perfect takeout combination.

We zipped around the city to round up four local spots where you can create your own family meal at home.

Our first stop took us to Naples at the Warehouse in Mullica Hill, N.J. Second, we went to South Philly to check out the new Pizza Plus. We finished off with stops at Attic Brewing Company and Urban Village Brewing Company.

You'll find fresh pizza using house made sauces and they can have it ready for takeout. If you're looking to add a little craft brew to your evening - you can pick up some fresh concoctions from these local breweries whether it's a growler or a can. And when everything gets back to normal you can stop in and grab a table.

Naples at the Warehouse | Facebook | Instagram
2 South Main Street, Mullica Hill, NJ 08062

Pizza Plus| Instagram
1846 South 12th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148

Attic Brewing Company| Facebook | Instagram
137 Berkley Street, Philadelphia, PA 19144

Urban Village Brewing Company| Facebook | Instagram
1001 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123
