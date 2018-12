EMBED >More News Videos French fries linked to double risk of death. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on June 13, 2017.

Bad news for those who love fries! A Harvard professor says you should only eat six fries as a proper portion.Eric Rimm made the declaration in an article for the New York Times Rimm, who works at Harvard's Nutrition Department, says fries are "starch bombs." A recent study found that people who ate fries two or three times a week had higher risks of diabetes, obesity and cardiovascular disease.To avoid going over the six-fry limit, doctors recommend that you share a plate of fries with friends, alongside healthier foods.-----