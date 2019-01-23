6 Minute Meal & Deal: Russet's Seared Salmon

Russet Chef/Owner Andrew Wood's Seared Salmon and Roasted Winter Vegetable SaladSalmon and roasted winter vegetable saladServes 4Ingredients4 boneless salmon steaks1 head romanesco cauliflowerChef TIp: You can substitute regular cauliflower1 quart diced butternut squashChef TIp: You can substitute pumpkin8oz mesclun lettucesChef Tip: You can buy a bag of pre-washed greens at the grocery store1 clove garlic1/4 olive oil2 tbsp aged balsamic vinegarChef Tip: When shopping for balsamic vinegar, avoid anything with the word caramel in the ingredients listSalt to tasteProcedureCut the cauliflower into florets. In a large sauté pan cook the squash and cauliflower over medium-high heat in 2tbsp of the olive oil until golden brown and tender. (5 minutes)Chef Tip: Boil the vegetables for 1-2 minutes first to soften them. It will speed the sauté cooking processChef Tip: When sautéing, make sure your pan is very hot before adding the vegetables to prevent stickingTurn the heat down, smash the whole garlic clove, add it to the pan and cook for 1 minute. Then shut off. the stove.Chef Tip: Remove the garlic before serving so you you just get the flavor infusionWhile your vegetables are cooking, season the salmon with salt on both sides and sear in a hot cast iron skillet with a little olive oil. 2 minutes per side (3 for a more well-done preparation)Chef Tip: The salt will lock in the salmon flavorChef Tip: You want to make sure the pan is sizzling hot to keep the salmon from sticking as well.Place the lettuces in a large mixing bowl, season with salt and drizzle with a little olive oil & balsamic vinegarChef Tidbit: The word salad comes from the Latin herba salata, meaning salted vegetablesPut the cooked vegetables on your serving plateChef Tip: Be generous with your vegetable serving; it will give the salad good texture and different levels of sweetnessTop with a handful of your dressed lettuce and then place your salmon on top of that.Drizzle with balsamic vinegar & enjoy!One Free Appetizer per table with entree purchase if you tell your server you saw the feature on 6abc. Offer good through Wednesday, January 30, 2019.Russet1521 Spruce StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19102215-546-1521------