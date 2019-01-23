6 Minute Meal & Deal: Russet's Seared Salmon

The Meal: Russet Chef/Owner Andrew Wood's Seared Salmon and Roasted Winter Vegetable Salad
Salmon and roasted winter vegetable salad
Serves 4
Ingredients
4 boneless salmon steaks
1 head romanesco cauliflower
Chef TIp: You can substitute regular cauliflower
1 quart diced butternut squash
Chef TIp: You can substitute pumpkin
8oz mesclun lettuces
Chef Tip: You can buy a bag of pre-washed greens at the grocery store
1 clove garlic
1/4 olive oil
2 tbsp aged balsamic vinegar
Chef Tip: When shopping for balsamic vinegar, avoid anything with the word caramel in the ingredients list
Salt to taste
Procedure
Cut the cauliflower into florets. In a large sauté pan cook the squash and cauliflower over medium-high heat in 2tbsp of the olive oil until golden brown and tender. (5 minutes)
Chef Tip: Boil the vegetables for 1-2 minutes first to soften them. It will speed the sauté cooking process
Chef Tip: When sautéing, make sure your pan is very hot before adding the vegetables to prevent sticking
Turn the heat down, smash the whole garlic clove, add it to the pan and cook for 1 minute. Then shut off. the stove.
Chef Tip: Remove the garlic before serving so you you just get the flavor infusion
While your vegetables are cooking, season the salmon with salt on both sides and sear in a hot cast iron skillet with a little olive oil. 2 minutes per side (3 for a more well-done preparation)
Chef Tip: The salt will lock in the salmon flavor
Chef Tip: You want to make sure the pan is sizzling hot to keep the salmon from sticking as well.
Place the lettuces in a large mixing bowl, season with salt and drizzle with a little olive oil & balsamic vinegar
Chef Tidbit: The word salad comes from the Latin herba salata, meaning salted vegetables
Put the cooked vegetables on your serving plate
Chef Tip: Be generous with your vegetable serving; it will give the salad good texture and different levels of sweetness
Top with a handful of your dressed lettuce and then place your salmon on top of that.
Drizzle with balsamic vinegar & enjoy!
The Deal: One Free Appetizer per table with entree purchase if you tell your server you saw the feature on 6abc. Offer good through Wednesday, January 30, 2019.
Russet
1521 Spruce Street
Philadelphia, PA 19102
215-546-1521
http://www.russetphilly.com/
https://www.facebook.com/RussetPhilly
