6 MINUTE MEALS

6 Minute Meal & Deal: Russet's Seared Salmon

By
The Meal: Russet Chef/Owner Andrew Wood's Seared Salmon and Roasted Winter Vegetable Salad

Salmon and roasted winter vegetable salad

Serves 4
Ingredients
4 boneless salmon steaks
1 head romanesco cauliflower
Chef TIp: You can substitute regular cauliflower
1 quart diced butternut squash
Chef TIp: You can substitute pumpkin
8oz mesclun lettuces
Chef Tip: You can buy a bag of pre-washed greens at the grocery store
1 clove garlic
1/4 olive oil
2 tbsp aged balsamic vinegar
Chef Tip: When shopping for balsamic vinegar, avoid anything with the word caramel in the ingredients list

Salt to taste

Procedure
Cut the cauliflower into florets. In a large sauté pan cook the squash and cauliflower over medium-high heat in 2tbsp of the olive oil until golden brown and tender. (5 minutes)
Chef Tip: Boil the vegetables for 1-2 minutes first to soften them. It will speed the sauté cooking process
Chef Tip: When sautéing, make sure your pan is very hot before adding the vegetables to prevent sticking

Turn the heat down, smash the whole garlic clove, add it to the pan and cook for 1 minute. Then shut off. the stove.
Chef Tip: Remove the garlic before serving so you you just get the flavor infusion

While your vegetables are cooking, season the salmon with salt on both sides and sear in a hot cast iron skillet with a little olive oil. 2 minutes per side (3 for a more well-done preparation)
Chef Tip: The salt will lock in the salmon flavor
Chef Tip: You want to make sure the pan is sizzling hot to keep the salmon from sticking as well.

Place the lettuces in a large mixing bowl, season with salt and drizzle with a little olive oil & balsamic vinegar
Chef Tidbit: The word salad comes from the Latin herba salata, meaning salted vegetables

Put the cooked vegetables on your serving plate

Chef Tip: Be generous with your vegetable serving; it will give the salad good texture and different levels of sweetness
Top with a handful of your dressed lettuce and then place your salmon on top of that.
Drizzle with balsamic vinegar & enjoy!

The Deal: One Free Appetizer per table with entree purchase if you tell your server you saw the feature on 6abc. Offer good through Wednesday, January 30, 2019.

Russet
1521 Spruce Street
Philadelphia, PA 19102
215-546-1521
http://www.russetphilly.com/
https://www.facebook.com/RussetPhilly

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
food6 minute meals
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
6 MINUTE MEALS
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Southgate's Japchae
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Pumpkin BYOB's Scallop Crudo
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Misconduct Tavern's Beef & Mushroom Burger
6 Minute Meal and Deal: Southgate Restaurant's Mandu
More 6 minute meals
FOOD & DRINK
The 5 best Eastern European spots in Philadelphia
The 4 best distilleries in Philadelphia
Here are Harrisburg's 3 top French spots
FYI Philly: Philly's best pierogies, mac n' cheese and hoagies
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Boys' epic dance battle at Sixers game goes viral
City asks residents to help stop 'short dumping'
DA investigating 'hired muscle' at Mariner East pipelines
Man shot 13-times while sitting in SUV
AccuWeather: Partly Cloudy And Cold
Halladay voted into Hall of Fame
Phillies react to Halladay's election into hall of fame
Troubleshooters: Subscription renewals
Show More
Americans aren't having enough babies to repopulate: CDC
Lawsuit seeks redo of Rams-Saints NFC game
Philabundance to open emergency market for federal employees
Underground explosion reported in Feltonville
Mother's boyfriend arrested after 7-year-old boy found dead in NJ
More News