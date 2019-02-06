6 Minute Meal & Deal: Tuna Bar's Mai Fried Rice

The Meal: Tuna Bar Chef/Owner Ken Sze's Mai Fried Rice
Growing up, this was a dish Ken's dad would whip up when he didn't have time to cook.
Everything, including the rice, is leftovers and therefore pre-cooked.
Ken describes it as one of his favorite meals.
Chef Tip: All of the ingredients listed here are flexible. Use what you have
Mai Fried Rice
Ingredients
1/4 cup Asian Sausage
Chef Tip: Ken uses a traditional Taiwanese pork sausage that's a little sweet and available in Asian markets
1/4 cup Diced Onions and peas, shrimp (precooked, not raw)
1 cup Jasmine Rice
2 eggs
2 tbs vegetable oil
pinch of/tsp salt, white pepper
1 tsp soy sauce
1 tsp sesame oil
1 tsp oyster sauce
1 tsp sake
Scallions & cilantro optional for garnish
1. In a hot pan or wok cook 1 egg scrambled, add the shrimp and then sausage
2. Add vegetables to the pan & stir fry for 2 min
3. Add Jasmine rice & stir fry
4. Add the salt and pepper and a little pinch of sugar then stir fry 1 min
5. Add wet ingredients & stir fry for 3 min
6. (Optional) Top with fried egg
Chef Tip: For the fried egg, drop the egg in a pan heated on high and then turn the burner off. Eggs cook on very low heat so it will continue to cook once the heat is off and the residual high heat will give the egg a little crisp on the edge
The Deal: Dine at Tuna Bar through Wednesday, February 13, 2019, and you'll get a complimentary order of edamame if you tell your server you saw this feature on 6abc.
Tuna Bar
205 Race St.
Philadelphia, PA 19106
215.238.TUNA
info@TunaBar.com
http://www.tunabar.com/
https://www.facebook.com/TunaBarPHL/
------
