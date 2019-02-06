6 Minute Meal & Deal: Tuna Bar's Mai Fried Rice

Tuna Bar Chef/Owner Ken Sze's Mai Fried RiceGrowing up, this was a dish Ken's dad would whip up when he didn't have time to cook.Everything, including the rice, is leftovers and therefore pre-cooked.Ken describes it as one of his favorite meals.Chef Tip: All of the ingredients listed here are flexible. Use what you haveMai Fried RiceIngredients1/4 cup Asian SausageChef Tip: Ken uses a traditional Taiwanese pork sausage that's a little sweet and available in Asian markets1/4 cup Diced Onions and peas, shrimp (precooked, not raw)1 cup Jasmine Rice2 eggs2 tbs vegetable oilpinch of/tsp salt, white pepper1 tsp soy sauce1 tsp sesame oil1 tsp oyster sauce1 tsp sakeScallions & cilantro optional for garnish1. In a hot pan or wok cook 1 egg scrambled, add the shrimp and then sausage2. Add vegetables to the pan & stir fry for 2 min3. Add Jasmine rice & stir fry4. Add the salt and pepper and a little pinch of sugar then stir fry 1 min5. Add wet ingredients & stir fry for 3 min6. (Optional) Top with fried eggChef Tip: For the fried egg, drop the egg in a pan heated on high and then turn the burner off. Eggs cook on very low heat so it will continue to cook once the heat is off and the residual high heat will give the egg a little crisp on the edgeDine at Tuna Bar through Wednesday, February 13, 2019, and you'll get a complimentary order of edamame if you tell your server you saw this feature on 6abc.Tuna Bar205 Race St.Philadelphia, PA 19106215.238.TUNAinfo@TunaBar.com------