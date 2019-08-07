6 Minute Meal: Personal Chef Jerzy Gonzalez-Arroyo's Chicken Salad Sandwich

A kicked-up, produce-packed Chicken Salad sandwich recipe from Personal Chef Jerzy Gonzalez-Arroyo, ICook4UChicken SaladIngredients:3 cups cooked boneless skinless chicken breasts - (about 1 1/4 pounds or 3 small/medium breasts), 1/2-inch-dicedChef Tip: You can use dark meat if you prefer or a rotisserie chicken works great. It's already seasoned & ready to gocup seedless red grapes - halvedChef tip: You can use whatever variety of grapes that you like /have1 pint of cherry tomatoes- halvedcup blueberriescup craisinsChef Tip: If you like nuts, almonds, pecans or walnuts would be a great addition to the salad-sliced or slivered & toasted1 red onion dicedChef Tip: You can use a shallot if you prefer. The chef recommends a milder onion.1 cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt1 whole apple diced1 teaspoon kosher salt - plus additional to taste1/2 teaspoon black pepper - plus additional to taste1 lemon zest and juicedHoney Wheat BreadChef Tip: If you like dill, it makes a nice finishing garnishInstructions:Place the diced chicken, tomatoes, craisins, red onions, blueberries, apple, and almonds in a large bowl. In another bowl, whisk together the Greek yogurt, lemon juice and zest, salt, and pepper.Pour over the chicken mixture and toss to coat.Taste and add additional salt and pepper as desired.Chef Tip: You can make this dish the night before and refrigeratePersonal Chef Jerzy Gonzalez-Arroyo, ICook4U