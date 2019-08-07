Food & Drink

6 Minute Meal: Personal Chef Jerzy Gonzalez-Arroyo's Chicken Salad Sandwich

The Meal: A kicked-up, produce-packed Chicken Salad sandwich recipe from Personal Chef Jerzy Gonzalez-Arroyo, ICook4U

Chicken Salad

Ingredients:
3 cups cooked boneless skinless chicken breasts - (about 1 1/4 pounds or 3 small/medium breasts), 1/2-inch-diced
Chef Tip: You can use dark meat if you prefer or a rotisserie chicken works great. It's already seasoned & ready to go
cup seedless red grapes - halved
Chef tip: You can use whatever variety of grapes that you like /have
1 pint of cherry tomatoes- halved
cup blueberries
cup craisins
Chef Tip: If you like nuts, almonds, pecans or walnuts would be a great addition to the salad-sliced or slivered & toasted

1 red onion diced
Chef Tip: You can use a shallot if you prefer. The chef recommends a milder onion.
1 cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt
1 whole apple diced
1 teaspoon kosher salt - plus additional to taste
1/2 teaspoon black pepper - plus additional to taste
1 lemon zest and juiced
Honey Wheat Bread
Chef Tip: If you like dill, it makes a nice finishing garnish

Instructions:
Place the diced chicken, tomatoes, craisins, red onions, blueberries, apple, and almonds in a large bowl. In another bowl, whisk together the Greek yogurt, lemon juice and zest, salt, and pepper.
Pour over the chicken mixture and toss to coat.
Taste and add additional salt and pepper as desired.
Chef Tip: You can make this dish the night before and refrigerate

Personal Chef Jerzy Gonzalez-Arroyo, ICook4U
