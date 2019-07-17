6 Minute Meal: The Kitchen Twins' Asian Slaw Lettuce Cups

The Meal: Asian Slaw Lettuce CupsRecipe from The Teen Kitchen by Emily and Lyla, The Kitchen TwinsThis is a really pretty salad that's fun to eat because it's sweet, salty, citrusy, creamy, and crunchy-all in the same bite! As salads go, it's also easy to eat-no trying to stuff huge pieces of lettuce in your mouth. We did add lettuce cups to serve it in because it's kind of fun . . . but we're not saying that you should stuff the whole lettuce cup in your mouth, either.The dressing contains miso, a thick paste made from soybeans, which adds texture and a rich flavor. If you have miso left over, try dissolving it in water and adding it to vegetable soups-it's delicious.You can easily transform this recipe into an entrée by adding in pieces of rotisserie chicken, diced cooked shrimp, or tofu. As an entrée, it serves 2 to 3 with some rice on the side.Asian slaw lettuce cupsMAKES 4-6 SERVINGSDRESSING2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil2 tablespoons water1 tablespoon white miso2 tablespoons lime juice1 tablespoon honey1 teaspoon sesame seeds18 teaspoon saltTo make the dressing, add the sesame oil, olive oil, water, miso, lime juice, honey, sesame seeds, and salt to a bowl. Stir vigorously until the miso is thoroughly blended in. Set aside. (You can make this dressing 2 days ahead, and the leftovers will keep for 2 more days.)SALAD1 cup shredded purple cabbageKitchen Twins Tip: Buy the cabbage pre-shredded2 cups peeled, shredded carrots (about 2 12 peeled carrots)12 cup shelled sunflower seeds1 avocado, peeled and diced into 14-inch pieces12 cup canned mandarin oranges, drainedKitchen Twins Tip: The fruit adds natural sweetness. If you don't like mandarin oranges, you can substitute nectarines, apple or pineapple1 cup 14-inch diced English cucumber (about 12 cucumber)14 cup packed fresh cilantro, finely chopped4-6 large lettuce leaves (Boston lettuce or iceberg)Salt and freshly ground black pepperTo make the salad, toss the cabbage, carrots, sunflower seeds, avocado, mandarin oranges, cucumber, and cilantro together in a large bowl.Add 14 cup of the dressing to the salad and toss so everything is coated.Put 1 lettuce leaf on each plate, topping it with the salad. After plating the salad, sprinkle it lightly with salt and pepper.