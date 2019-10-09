6 Minute Meal: Thirsty Dice's Party Mix

Spicy Mix
Ingredients
4 cups rice cereal
4 cups mini pretzel twists
4 cups toasted cheese crackers
4 cups cheddar fish
4 cups cheese balls
2 T St. Lucifer Jalapeno Table Spice
1 T paprika
3.5 oz olive oil
Chef Tip: You can swap out any of the salty snacks for something you have on hand or something you like
Instructions
1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
2. In a large bowl combine the rice cereal, pretzels, cheez-its, and cheddar fish. Toss them with the oil until evenly coated.
3. Sprinkle in the jalapeno spice and paprika, tossing the mixture again.
4. On a large sheet tray, as evenly as possible bake the spicy mix for 3 minutes.
5. After the mix has cooled slightly toss in the cheese balls and enjoy!
Chef Tip: Once it cools, you can toss with chocolate covered pretzels instead of cheese balls
The Deal: Complementary library card with a purchase of a food or drink item if you tell your server you saw the segment on 6abc.
At Thirsty Dice, a library pass gives you access to the more than 800 games on site. During off-peak times (Tuesday - Friday at 5 p.m.) you can stay and play as long as you'd like. During peak times, (Friday at 5 p.m. - Sunday) the library pass is good for 2 1/2 hours of play time.
Offer good through November 9, 2019.
Thirsty Dice
17th & Fairmount Streets (entrance on 17th), Philadelphia, PA 19130
(215) 765-2679
https://www.thirstydice.com/
https://www.facebook.com/ThirstyDice/