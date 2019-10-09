6 minute meals

6 Minute Meal: Thirsty Dice's Party Mix

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Meal: Thirsty Dice won a Best of Philly, this year, from Philadelphia Magazine for the best place for indoor fun. With fall football season here, Alicia Vitarelli got in the kitchen with the chef for the perfect party snack that you can whip up in less than 6 minutes.

Spicy Mix



Ingredients
4 cups rice cereal
4 cups mini pretzel twists
4 cups toasted cheese crackers
4 cups cheddar fish
4 cups cheese balls
2 T St. Lucifer Jalapeno Table Spice
1 T paprika
3.5 oz olive oil

Chef Tip: You can swap out any of the salty snacks for something you have on hand or something you like

Instructions
1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
2. In a large bowl combine the rice cereal, pretzels, cheez-its, and cheddar fish. Toss them with the oil until evenly coated.
3. Sprinkle in the jalapeno spice and paprika, tossing the mixture again.
4. On a large sheet tray, as evenly as possible bake the spicy mix for 3 minutes.
5. After the mix has cooled slightly toss in the cheese balls and enjoy!
Chef Tip: Once it cools, you can toss with chocolate covered pretzels instead of cheese balls

The Deal: Complementary library card with a purchase of a food or drink item if you tell your server you saw the segment on 6abc.
At Thirsty Dice, a library pass gives you access to the more than 800 games on site. During off-peak times (Tuesday - Friday at 5 p.m.) you can stay and play as long as you'd like. During peak times, (Friday at 5 p.m. - Sunday) the library pass is good for 2 1/2 hours of play time.
Offer good through November 9, 2019.

Thirsty Dice
17th & Fairmount Streets (entrance on 17th), Philadelphia, PA 19130
(215) 765-2679
https://www.thirstydice.com/
https://www.facebook.com/ThirstyDice/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drink6 minute meals
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
6 MINUTE MEALS
6 Minute Meal: P.J. Clarke's Ahi Tuna Tartar Tacos
6 Minute Meal: Chef Gonzalez-Arroyo's smoked salmon breakfast bowl
6 Minute Meal: Moshulu's Spicy Shrimp with Thai Vegetable
6 Minute Meal: Audrey Claire's Pear Gorgonzola Flatbread
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sixers fan supporting Hong Kong ejected from preseason game
Police: Woman brutally attacked; suspect wanted
Friend of crash victim fighting to change parking rules
AccuWeather: Cloudy, Cool and Damp Today
Penn State football coach responds to letter calling player's dreadlocks 'disgusting'
Many questions remain after Berks County siblings found hanged
UPS to hold hiring fair
Show More
Johnson & Johnson hit with $8B verdict
Alec Baldwin says he was duped by Statue of Liberty scam
Residents in South Philly fed up with delayed road repairs
Protesters gather outside of Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner's office
Wells Fargo Center unveils stress-relieving 'rage room'
More TOP STORIES News