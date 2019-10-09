6 Minute Meal: Thirsty Dice's Party Mix

Spicy Mix

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Thirsty Dice won a Best of Philly, this year, from Philadelphia Magazine for the best place for indoor fun. With fall football season here, Alicia Vitarelli got in the kitchen with the chef for the perfect party snack that you can whip up in less than 6 minutes.4 cups rice cereal4 cups mini pretzel twists4 cups toasted cheese crackers4 cups cheddar fish4 cups cheese balls2 T St. Lucifer Jalapeno Table Spice1 T paprika3.5 oz olive oilChef Tip: You can swap out any of the salty snacks for something you have on hand or something you like1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.2. In a large bowl combine the rice cereal, pretzels, cheez-its, and cheddar fish. Toss them with the oil until evenly coated.3. Sprinkle in the jalapeno spice and paprika, tossing the mixture again.4. On a large sheet tray, as evenly as possible bake the spicy mix for 3 minutes.5. After the mix has cooled slightly toss in the cheese balls and enjoy!Chef Tip: Once it cools, you can toss with chocolate covered pretzels instead of cheese ballsComplementary library card with a purchase of a food or drink item if you tell your server you saw the segment on 6abc.At Thirsty Dice, a library pass gives you access to the more than 800 games on site. During off-peak times (Tuesday - Friday at 5 p.m.) you can stay and play as long as you'd like. During peak times, (Friday at 5 p.m. - Sunday) the library pass is good for 2 1/2 hours of play time.Offer good through November 9, 2019.17th & Fairmount Streets (entrance on 17th), Philadelphia, PA 19130(215) 765-2679