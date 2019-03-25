recall

Avocados recalled in 6 states over listeria concerns

EMBED <>More Videos

Avocados recalled in NC, five other states due to Listeria

Check your avocados! A voluntary recall has been issued for Henry Avocado products sold in North Carolina, California, Arizona, Florida, New Hampshire and Wisconsin due to possible listeria contamination.

Henry Avocado Corporation issued the FDA recall Saturday due to positive Listeria results on environmental samples during a routine test.

RELATED: What is Listeria? What to know about the bacteria that can cause listeriosis

The recalled products include California-grown conventional and organic avocados, which were packed in California and distributed to six states.

Avocados imported from Mexico and distributed by Henry Avocado are not subject to the recall and can be consumed.

FDA: Thoroughly wash avocados before eating to avoid listeria

How to check your avocado:
Consumers can identify the conventional products by the "Bravocado" sticker. The organic products do not have the "Bravocado" sticker but are labeled "organic" and include "California" on the sticker. The organic products also can be identified by a bar code on the sticker.

Conventional and organic avocados from Henry Avocado have been recalled due to Listeria concerns Credit: FDA



Customers who have purchased the recalled items are urged not to consume them, but are encouraged to discard them or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

There are no reported illnesses with the recall.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Consumers with further questions may contact Henry Avocado at (760) 745-6632, Ext 132 or visit www.henryavocado.com/media

"We are voluntarily recalling our products and taking every action possible to ensure the safety of consumers who eat our avocados," says Phil Henry, President of Henry Avocado.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfloridanchealthproduct recallsfdalisteriafoodrecallavocado
RECALL
Check your baby cough syrup: Recall issued
Tyson recalls chicken strip products due to possible metal contamination
Fiat Chrysler recalling vehicles due to not meeting US emission standards
Butterball recalls ground turkey due to salmonella concerns
TOP STORIES
Sources: Arrest made in connection with bar employee's murder
Mueller report: Trump campaign did not coordinate with Russia in 2016
2 dead after truck hits motorcyclists in Bucks County
Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing outside Overbrook business
Trump: It's 'a shame' nation had to endure Mueller probe
2nd Parkland student dies of apparent suicide in a week
Police searching for Camden County bank robber
Show More
AccuWeather: Clouds Monday
Local American Idol contestant takes on 'Hollywood Week'
Powerball jackpot now $750M after no winning ticket drawn
New Jersey lawmakers near vote on recreational cannabis
Driver crashes into at least 8 parked cars
More TOP STORIES News