Ben and Jerry's launches new flavor ahead of midterm elections

Ben and Jerry's launches new flavor ahead of midterm elections. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on November 3, 2018.

Ice cream maker Ben & Jerry's is launching a new flavor ahead of the midterm elections.

It's called Pecan Resist.

The company says it's part of a campaign to peacefully resist some of the Trump administration's policies and to help those fighting to make America a more fair place for everyone.

The company has partnered with several organizations working on behalf of people of color, Native Americans, environmental justice, and women.

