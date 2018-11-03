Ben and Jerry's launches new flavor ahead of midterm elections

Ice cream maker Ben & Jerry's is launching a new flavor ahead of the midterm elections.
It's called Pecan Resist.
The company says it's part of a campaign to peacefully resist some of the Trump administration's policies and to help those fighting to make America a more fair place for everyone.
The company has partnered with several organizations working on behalf of people of color, Native Americans, environmental justice, and women.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
foodu.s. & worldice cream
foodu.s. & worldice cream