Cherry blossom sushi, drinks are in bloom at Luk Fu at Live! Casino

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Cherry blossoms are blooming at Luk Fu inside Live! Casino in South Philadelphia.The annual Washington D.C. tradition has popped up inside the casino's Asian fusion restaurant.Luk Fu will be offering special sushi rolls and cocktails that highlight the seasonal event. The Pink Flower Roll features tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado masago all wrapped in pink soy paper.The drink menu is highlighted by a Chambord Margarita and a non-alcoholic strawberry bubble tea.Decorations throughout the restaurant add floral flair and ambience. Luke Fu's Cherry Blossom Celebration runs through April 11th.900 Packer Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19148