Classic Bakeries to visit for Easter treats in Philly

By Amanda Brady
We visit three bakeries that are Philadelphia staples and they're serving up delicious Easter sweets.

Termini Bros.
1523 South 8th Street Philadelphia, PA 19147
215-334-1816
Denise's Delicacies
2916 N 22nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19132
215-225-5425
McMillan's Bakery
15 Haddon Ave, Haddon Township, NJ 08108
856-854-3094
