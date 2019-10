Fall Hot Spots: The Happy Place, Fashion District and Longwood Gardens

EMBED >More News Videos The long awaited Fashion District is open on Market Street and the old Gallery Mall has a whole new look.

The former Center City mall called The Gallery has been expanded over several years, and just opened with the new name Fashion District Philadelphia.The entire three-block area surrounding 9th & Market streets has been completely redone into a multi-level shopping and entertainment destination! From stores and restaurants, to entertainment and art, see how this new offering has something for everyone.901 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107215-925-7162The museum is in the midst of a major renovation that will, when finished, add an extra 90 thousand square feet of new space to explore, all without changing ANY of the exterior walls.Visitors can now go underground for the architectural gem on the hill starting at the historic Kelly Drive entrance, a magnificent space that has been closed to the public for decades.2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19130215-763-8100The 2019 Philadelphia Magazine Design Home is on the market and ready for tours.The 2.9 acre property is designed so the interior and exterior match. With more than 7,300 Square feet of space inside you will find five full bathrooms, six bedrooms, one basketball court and countless upgrades that will provide inspiration for your home.Design Home is open through November 3, 20191432 Mt. Pleasant Road, Villanova, PABlooms and Bamboo is the latest exhibit to open at Longwood Gardens The exhibit is a first-of-its-kind creation for Iemoto Akane Teshigahara, who has never built a Sogetsu piece of art this large outside her home country of Japan. Sogetsu is a Japanese art form involving flowers and garden design that dates back to the seventh century.Akane is the Iemoto in what is known as Ikebana, a more avant-garde style of Sogetsu. Her exhibit stands more than 30 feet tall and is made of more than 600 bamboo poles. Her two pieces called 'Pulsation' are complemented by 23 smaller Sogetsu displays spread around the Longwood Conservatory. It will coincide with Longwood's annual chrysanthemum display, another design feature rooted in Japanese tradition.-- On View through Nov. 17.1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, PA 19348These sandwiches are a big DILL...literally.Elsie's sandwich shop in Haddon Township, New Jersey, started making pickle sandwiches out of necessity when owner, Katherine Cohen's mother was diagnosed with diabetes and couldn't eat bread anymore. Coming from a family of picklers, Katherine put all the sandwich fixings between two pickles, instead of buns, and the shop has become a fast favorite for people with food allergies and those who typically wouldn't be able to eat bread803 White Horse Pike Haddon Township, New Jersey 08107856-858-7041For the last 28 years, the Philadelphia Film Festival has been a great opportunity to see some of the best films of the year.From shorts to features, fiction to documentary, international to local, festival attendees can see films and attend events with filmmakers, complete with red carpet treatment at parties and events.The festival runs from Oct. 17-27. For festival tickets and information, or to join the Philadelphia Film Society, call 215-422-2588.The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society is hosting its annual fundraising gala Pheast on Thursday, Oct. 17th.It takes place at the PHS Pop-up Garden on South Street. More than 150 guests are expected to attend with food being served from the culinary team behind Triangle Tavern and Cantina Los Caballitos The space will be decorated like a moonlight garden to provide an intimate setting amongst the manicured grounds. All the proceeds from the evening benefit the work PHS does in the Philadelphia community including public gardens, tree plantings, cleaning and greening vacant lots and a residential storm water management program. Their work touches more than 250 neighborhoods in the area.Thursday, October 17, 20196:30-10 p.m.PHS Pop Up Garden at South Street1438 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103Gina Gannon goes In The Kitchen with registered dietitian Meredith McGrath from Redner's Markets and ingredients from Alessi foods for some fun recipes you can make this fall.The two-course menu takes about 20 minutes and can be done simultaneously. Bon Appetit!For more Recipes, check out In the Kitchen with Alessi Enter to win a $100 Redner's Gift Card.Bebe Neuwirth, a two-time Emmy award-winner for her portrayal of Lilith Crane on the TV showsandr, is also a two-time Tony award-winner.The actress is now starring in, the season opener for The480 S. Broad St. Philadelphia, PA 19146Theatre Box Office: 215-985-0420At Rose Bridge Farm Sanctuary in Montgomery County, you can snuggle with baby goats, bottle feed them and maybe even take one home.Katie Katro has the story in this week's Shelter Me.