Fall Hot Spots: The Happy Place, Fashion District and Longwood Gardens

The Gallery's transformation to Fashion District Philly is complete
The former Center City mall called The Gallery has been expanded over several years, and just opened with the new name Fashion District Philadelphia.
The entire three-block area surrounding 9th & Market streets has been completely redone into a multi-level shopping and entertainment destination! From stores and restaurants, to entertainment and art, see how this new offering has something for everyone.
Fashion District PhiladelphiaFacebook
901 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-925-7162
Stunning gateway part of Art Museum renovations
The museum is in the midst of a major renovation that will, when finished, add an extra 90 thousand square feet of new space to explore, all without changing ANY of the exterior walls.
Visitors can now go underground for the architectural gem on the hill starting at the historic Kelly Drive entrance, a magnificent space that has been closed to the public for decades.
Philadelphia Museum of Art | Facebook
2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19130
215-763-8100
Philadelphia Magazine's 2019 Design HomeThe 2019 Philadelphia Magazine Design Home is on the market and ready for tours.
The 2.9 acre property is designed so the interior and exterior match. With more than 7,300 Square feet of space inside you will find five full bathrooms, six bedrooms, one basketball court and countless upgrades that will provide inspiration for your home.
Design Home is open through November 3, 2019
Philadelphia Magazine Design Home 2019
1432 Mt. Pleasant Road, Villanova, PA
Philadelphia Magazine | Facebook | Instagram
Longwood Gardens presents Blooms and Bamboo, a first-of-its-kind Japanese Art exhibitBlooms and Bamboo is the latest exhibit to open at Longwood Gardens.
The exhibit is a first-of-its-kind creation for Iemoto Akane Teshigahara, who has never built a Sogetsu piece of art this large outside her home country of Japan. Sogetsu is a Japanese art form involving flowers and garden design that dates back to the seventh century.
Akane is the Iemoto in what is known as Ikebana, a more avant-garde style of Sogetsu. Her exhibit stands more than 30 feet tall and is made of more than 600 bamboo poles. Her two pieces called 'Pulsation' are complemented by 23 smaller Sogetsu displays spread around the Longwood Conservatory. It will coincide with Longwood's annual chrysanthemum display, another design feature rooted in Japanese tradition.
Longwood Gardens | Facebook | Instagram
Blooms & Bamboo -- On View through Nov. 17.
1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, PA 19348
Elsie's in Haddon Township is serving up sandwiches that are a big DILL!These sandwiches are a big DILL...literally.
Elsie's sandwich shop in Haddon Township, New Jersey, started making pickle sandwiches out of necessity when owner, Katherine Cohen's mother was diagnosed with diabetes and couldn't eat bread anymore. Coming from a family of picklers, Katherine put all the sandwich fixings between two pickles, instead of buns, and the shop has become a fast favorite for people with food allergies and those who typically wouldn't be able to eat bread
Elsie's | Facebook
803 White Horse Pike Haddon Township, New Jersey 08107
856-858-7041
2019 Philadelphia Film Fest
For the last 28 years, the Philadelphia Film Festival has been a great opportunity to see some of the best films of the year.
From shorts to features, fiction to documentary, international to local, festival attendees can see films and attend events with filmmakers, complete with red carpet treatment at parties and events.
The festival runs from Oct. 17-27. For festival tickets and information, or to join the Philadelphia Film Society, call 215-422-2588.
Philadelphia Film Festival | Facebook | Instagram
Pheast 2019 features food and drink outdoors and all for a good causeThe Pennsylvania Horticultural Society is hosting its annual fundraising gala Pheast on Thursday, Oct. 17th.
It takes place at the PHS Pop-up Garden on South Street. More than 150 guests are expected to attend with food being served from the culinary team behind Triangle Tavern and Cantina Los Caballitos.
The space will be decorated like a moonlight garden to provide an intimate setting amongst the manicured grounds. All the proceeds from the evening benefit the work PHS does in the Philadelphia community including public gardens, tree plantings, cleaning and greening vacant lots and a residential storm water management program. Their work touches more than 250 neighborhoods in the area.
PHeaSt | Facebook | Instagram
Thursday, October 17, 2019
6:30-10 p.m.
PHS Pop Up Garden at South Street
1438 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
In the Kitchen with AlessiGina Gannon goes In The Kitchen with registered dietitian Meredith McGrath from Redner's Markets and ingredients from Alessi foods for some fun recipes you can make this fall.
The two-course menu takes about 20 minutes and can be done simultaneously. Bon Appetit!
For more Recipes, check out In the Kitchen with Alessi.
6abc Loves the Arts: Cheers star Bebe Neuwirth coming to Philly stageBebe Neuwirth, a two-time Emmy award-winner for her portrayal of Lilith Crane on the TV shows Cheers and Frasier, is also a two-time Tony award-winner.
The actress is now starring in A Small Fire, the season opener for The Philadelphia Theatre Company.
A Small Fire | The Philadelphia Theatre Company | Facebook
Oct.18-Nov. 10
Suzanne Roberts Theatre
480 S. Broad St. Philadelphia, PA 19146
Theatre Box Office: 215-985-0420
Check out this farm where you can bottle feed the curtest baby goatsAt Rose Bridge Farm Sanctuary in Montgomery County, you can snuggle with baby goats, bottle feed them and maybe even take one home.
Katie Katro has the story in this week's Shelter Me.
Rose Bridge Farm and Sanctuary | Facebook
1314 Limekiln Pike, Dresher, PA 19025