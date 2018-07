EMBED >More News Videos More companies eliminating plastic straws. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on July 10, 2018.

More and more companies have, or are considering, banning plastic straws to reduce plastic waste.A pizzeria in Wisconsin already has an interesting alternative.Frank's Pizza Palace in Appleton has been offering uncooked pasta straws for the past 30 years.Owner Jeannie Pierri-Brice says the long ziti is ordered from Bari, Italy.Pierri-Brice says many children end up eating the straws before their pizza arrives.------