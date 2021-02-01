Garces Group expands its reach with ghost kitchen, interactive online offerings

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- When COVID-19 caused Philadelphia's dining scene to shut down for several months, famed chef Jose Garces used his downtime to think about ways he could adapt his multi-location Garces Group of restaurants.The results are multiple online and in-person offerings, like the return of the Garces Trading Company brand.Using The Olde Bar as a ghost kitchen hub for menu items from Amada, Village Whiskey, Tinto, and Buena Onda, food orders can be placed online for pickup or delivery.There are also experiences like The Chef's Table, and online offerings like Latin Live and Cooking Space - interactive classes and videos to cook along with, or just watch Chef Garces in action.267-284-7950