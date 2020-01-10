Here's what's new in Philly in food, fitness and more

Flavors Around The WorldStart the new year by exploring new tastes and cultures ... right here in Philadelphia.
New to Philly is Israeli street food, fast casual Indian and our first ever taste of Tibet.
We start in Center City with James Beard award-winning Chef Michael Solomonov's new Israeli Sandwich shop, Merkaz. Then we travel to Pennsport to Kurry Shack, by Shafi Gaffar who also owns Makhani Modern Indian in Old City.
And we end things at Philly's first ever Tibetan restaurant, The White Yak.
Merkaz
218 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Kurry Shack
2015 E Moyamensing Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148
White Yak
6118 Ridge Ave. Philadelphia
Checking out new restaurants outside of PhillyKaren Rogers checks out three new dining destinations in the suburbs.
Blue Plate in Mullica Hill, N.J., was rebuilt after a fire closed the farm to fork restaurant in 2018. Now they are back and bigger than ever.
Oori is a new spot in the Pottstown area featuring locally sourced food with a Korean twist. Ramen and twice-fried chicken wings highlight the BYO menu.
Stove and Tap has opened a second location in Frazer, Pa. The gastropub has been a big hit with its original location in Lansdale and now they are bringing those American flavors to the Malvern neighborhood.
Blue Plate | Facebook | Instagram
47 South Main Street, Mullica Hill, NJ 08062
Stove and Tap | Facebook | Instagram
245 Lancaster Ave Malvern, PA 19355 | 329 West Main Street Lansdale, PA 19446
Oori| Facebook | Instagram
2228 Pottstown Pike, Pottstown, PA 19465
Get great French cuisine all day at Gabi RestaurantThere's a new café on North Broad Street that's bringing "affordable French" to the all-day dining scene.
The team behind French food mainstays Bistro La Minette and La Peg have created an art deco, diner vibe with his new offering Gabi Restaurant.
The restaurant serves French staples like steak frites, french onion soup, and escargots. Most entrees on the menu are less than $20, and the full bar features a 100 percent French wine list.
Gabi Restaurant | Facebook | Instagram
339 North Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-377-9407
Three new Philly spots for coffee, beer and wineCheck out these three new spots in Philly for sipping and more: a great new European coffeehouse, a great new wine bar, and another wine bar that's so much more - a new dining entry from a decades-old gourmet market.
Cogito Coffee North America is a coffee roaster/wholesaler/retailer based in Croatia. Their first U.S. location just opened in Midtown Village and serves a full menu of coffee drinks as well as pastries and sandwiches.
Le Caveau is a new wine bar located just upstairs from the Good King Tavern that focuses on 'natural wines'.
Upstairs from Di Bruno Brothers' Chestnut Street location is Alimentari, their first foray into dining. The location serves lunch and dinner items featuring ingredients you can find in their market.
Cogito Coffee North America | Facebook | Instagram
105 S. 12th Street (between Sansom & Chestnut), Philadelphia, PA 19107
Le Caveau (The Good King Tavern) | Facebook | Instagram
614 S. 7th Street,
Philadelphia, PA 19147
215-625-3700
Alimentari (Di Bruno Brothers) | Facebook
1730 Chestnut Street, 2nd Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19103
267-764-5143
New ways to spring into shape in 2020Resolving to get in shape in the New Year? Melissa Magee rounds up some new ways to work out.
From a high-intensity interval training class from the OG of HIIT workouts to bouncing on a trampoline, indoor rock climbing or a studio with a little something for everybody, there are lots of new ways to workout in Philadelphia in 2020.
Barry's| Facebook
1911 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-310-5228
EveryBody: Movement and Wellness | Facebook
4305 Locust Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
267-969-5019
The Wall Fitness | Facebook
107 Cotton Street, Philadelphia, PA 19127
267-336-7928
Cliffs at Callowhill | FB
1010 Callowhill St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
215-444-7625
Put your best face forward with facials from these new spasThere's a new shop in Center City taking a new approach to facials and beauty care -- Hey-Dey Rittenhouse.
Walk-ins are welcome and a 30-minute facial costs as little as $65. From a new concept to one rooted in ancient history, we also visit a Main Line Spa offering the Gua Sha facials.
Heyday Rittenhouse | Facebook
1735 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103
267-518-8400
Village Wellness | Facebook
6 Waterloo Avenue, Berwyn, Pa. 19312
610- 203-3747
Localish Presents: Blind BarberPhiladelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper is part owner of Blind Barber, a barbershop that is an ode to the past. The speakeasy setup has a barbershop in the front and a hidden bar area in the back. Every haircut comes with a cocktail. Once you enter through the barbershop, a hidden bar awaits you, complete with a DJ, cocktails and small bites.
Blind Barber Philadelphia | Facebook | Instagram
1325 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
FYI Loves the Arts: 'Art to Wear' exhibit takes art off the wall, on human bodyThe Philadelphia Museum of Art has an exhibition taking art off the wall, and putting it on the human body.
The exhibition is titled Off the Wall: American Art to Wear, and it's a showcase of 115 works created by more than 60 artists.
Shelter Me: Lucky YOU Animal RescueThis week, we're spotlighting the Lucky You Animal Rescue in Cornwells Heights.
The foster-based organization focuses on cats and have two adoption facilities in the area. Comprised of about 100 volunteers, the rescue saves about 400 cats a year. Our David Murphy got to meet a few of their adorable cats in this week's Shelter Me.
Lucky You Animal Rescue| Facebook