Santa may favor milk and cookies, but ranch dressing lovers now have a holiday treat of their own.
Hidden Valley is releasing ranch-filled Christmas stockings.
The food-safe plastic packaging is filled with 52 fluid ounces of Hidden Valley original ranch dressing.
It comes with a pour spout at the stocking toe, and a silver mantle holder for those who want to proudly display it.
The stocking can be pre-ordered now for $35.
The stocking, and other holiday gift ideas for ranch fans, can be found on HiddenValley.com
Hidden Valley to release ranch-filled holiday stocking
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More