Hidden Valley to release ranch-filled holiday stocking

Santa may favor milk and cookies, but ranch dressing lovers now have a holiday treat of their own.

Hidden Valley is releasing ranch-filled Christmas stockings.

The food-safe plastic packaging is filled with 52 fluid ounces of Hidden Valley original ranch dressing.



It comes with a pour spout at the stocking toe, and a silver mantle holder for those who want to proudly display it.

The stocking can be pre-ordered now for $35.

The stocking, and other holiday gift ideas for ranch fans, can be found on HiddenValley.com
