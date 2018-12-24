Jennie-O recalls 164,000 pounds of raw ground turkey

RECALL

There is another major recall for raw ground turkey products.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says Jennie-O is recalling more than 164,000 pounds of ground turkey for concerns it may be contaminated with salmonella.

The recall comes as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 52 new cases of illness associated with an outbreak strain of salmonella found in various turkey products.

More than 200 people in 38 states have fallen ill from the outbreak in the last year.

The most recent recalled Jennie-O products were produced on October 22nd and 23rd.

For more information and details about the products being recalled, visit the Food Safety and Inspection Service's website.
